Denver dog parks, other facilities to reopen with restrictions

Denver DMV locations and the Clerk and Recorder's office are also among those places reopening.

DENVER — The coronavirus pandemic has been tough on everyone, even our furry friends who have been unable to mingle with their friends at Denver dog parks, but that will change Friday.

As the state guidelines change, City and County of Denver agencies are beginning to reopen and on Friday all the city's dog parks will open along with other facilities. Below is a breakdown of what you'll be able to do and where you'll be able to go.

Parks and Recreation

Children’s playgrounds have reopened, however playgrounds and other park equipment are not disinfected by park operations staff so patrons are urged to wear masks and carry hand sanitizer in case soap and water are unavailable.

311 Call Center

Beginning Monday, June 22, 311 will be in operation Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Many city services and questions can be answered by visiting denvergov.org.

Arts & Venues

The McNichols Civic Center building has reopened to visitors. Following guidelines, small groups (currently capped at eight people or fewer) can make appointments online for a two-hour time slot: 8:30-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 2:30-4:30 p.m. daily.

Arts & Venues plans to increase group size in the coming weeks as guidance allows. Please click here to make an appointment.

Clerk and Recorder

Denver Clerk and Recorder will reopen for in-person marriage and recording services by appointment only beginning July 1.

Excise and Licenses

In-person customer service at Excise and Licenses is being offered by appointment only. All license applications not available online can be submitted via email.

Denver Economic Development and Opportunity

The Denver Workforce Centers at Westside (1200 Federal, 1st floor), Montbello (4685 Peoria St., Suite 251) and the Denver International Airport (8500 Peña Blvd., 5th Level Main Terminal) will be opening on July 1 on a limited, by-appointment basis.

Jobseekers may use workforce.development@denvergov.org or 720-772-1182 (8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) to make an appointment.

Denver Motor Vehicle

Denver Motor Vehicle (DMV) will resume in-person services on Monday, June 29. Prior to reopening, the DMV is implementing a number of precautions to protect both customers and staff from potential COVID-19 exposure, including glass dividers for all customer-facing windows, physical distancing cues in all branch locations, increased cleaning frequency for high-traffic areas, and hand sanitizer and face mask availability for all staff and clients.

The DMV is currently testing a text messaging system to allow DMV branch staff to text clients when it is their time to enter the building in order to maintain appropriate capacity in lobby areas.

People are encouraged to bring a cell phone or mobile device with them in order to receive these notifications and to allow efficient service to all customers. Most DMV title and registration transactions can be completed online at dengergov.org./dmv or by mail.

Denver Public Library

Denver Public Library locations remain closed. Online services and daily programming opportunities can be accessed at www.denverlibrary.org. Book drops are now open at all locations with the exception of the following branch libraries:

Byers Branch Library (closed for renovation)

Montbello Branch Library (temporarily closed for construction)

Smiley Branch Library (closed for renovation)

Curbside service will begin by appointment on Tuesday, July 7.

Taxpayer Services

Taxpayer services have reopened for in-person services in the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Building, effective immediately.

Denver Jails

The Denver Sheriff Department will open the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center and Denver County Jail lobbies for scheduled video monitor visitations only, beginning June 26.

Services Available Online

Most city services are available online. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the city’s website or to call 3-1-1 if they have questions specific to the availability of city services online or in-person.

For up-to-date information on the city’s recovery and relief plan and actions, visit Denvergov. org/Covid19.