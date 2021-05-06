Mayor Hancock to update city's response to COVID-19

The mayor is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) is scheduled to update the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

During a news conference last week, Hancock discussed economic strategies to help the city and county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hancock said the goal is to build back in a way that creates a broader foundation for more people to prosper and seize opportunities in the city. He stressed the importance in investing in infrastructure that will help create jobs and local businesses regain ground lost during the pandemic.

>Video above is the full news conference held by Mayor Hancock on April 28, 2021.

With funding from the American Rescue Plan, Hancock said Denver will restore essential city services that were cut over the last year and help provide relief to some of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic like construction, restaurants, hospitality and tourism.

Last week's news conference was the first of several announcements in the coming weeks discussing top priorities of Hancock's administration; the economy, unhoused and unsheltered neighbors, and overall community safety.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.