Where you can find COVID-19 community testing sites in Denver, Colorado

Several community-based COVID sites will take the place of the Pepsi Center, which closed Sept. 30.

DENVER — The Pepsi Center testing site is closing Wednesday, but people seeking a COVID-19 test have other options at several community-based sites across the state.

Denver said in a release that the city is moving "toward community-based testing, to provide free, low-barrier testing to historically underserved communities and those most impacted by COVID-19. Before going to a community testing site, please check with your primary care doctor to determine the best option for you."

Those sites are listed online and will operate and different schedules.

"The Pepsi Center site provided the broad, regional testing capacity needed early in our response, to stand in the gap to give the city time to build out a community-based testing program,” said Denver Dept. of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Robert McDonald, who is also the public health administrator for Denver. “With that accomplished, the city can focus its testing resources where they are most effective, at a community level in highly impacted and underserved neighborhoods.”

Colorado also has a call line for general questions about COVID-19, which provides answers in many languages including English, Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more. That number is 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.