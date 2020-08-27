Denver officials plan to update COVID-19 response

Mayor Hancock and other leaders will discuss testing, community trends and longterm recovery at 2 p.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Denver city officials, including Mayor Michael Hancock, will provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19.

Hancock will be joined by Bob McDonald, the executive director of Public Health and Environment and Matt Mueller who is the executive director of the Office of Emergency Management.

>the video above is about testing guidelines

They're expected to discuss current data and trends, community-based testing efforts, and long-term recovery during the briefing set to begin at 2 p.m.

Late last month, city officials stepped enforcement of public health policies including face-coverings, social distancing and the last-call rule for liquor sales.

They said they wanted to avoid an increase in case numbers and hospitalizations above a certain level which could trigger rollbacks in variances granted by the state health department, according to the mayor.

The city enforcement teams planned to focus on:

Widespread use of face coverings

Posting of required signage

Proper social distancing

The maximum capacity of businesses and abiding by the state's last call rule, which shuts down liquor sales at 11 p.m.