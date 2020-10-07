Mayor Hancock to give update on Denver's response to COVID-19

The mayor's 11 a.m. virtual news conference will include current data, the city's mask order, testing and efforts to help those who are homeless.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders will give an update at 11 a.m. Friday on Denver's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

9NEWS will carry the live stream of the virtual update on its website and YouTube channel.

Hancock will be joined in the update by Chief Housing Officer Britta Fischer and Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Health and Environment.

They plan to talk about COVID-19 data and trends, Denver's face-covering mandate, testing and efforts to support people experiencing homelessness during the city's emergency response to the pandemic.

Hancock last held a news conference on the novel coronavirus in June, when he said that the city didn't plan to relax its face-covering mandate anytime soon.

>>Video above: Colorado coronavirus headlines for July 9.

The update on Friday comes after Douglas County leaders said they wanted to split from their health department, Tri-County Health, following a mask mandate there this week.

As of Thursday, the county of Denver had the most reported cases (7,651) and deaths (386) due to COVID-19 in the state, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Information on the City and County of Denver's response to the pandemic can be found here.

The mayor announced his support for the “Safe Outdoor Spaces” campsites last week. The idea, proposed by the Colorado Village Collaborative, would establish temporary, managed campsites for the city's homeless population.

Hancock sent a letter to a letter to the City Council that asks members who support sanctioned campsites for people experiencing homelessness to identify where in their district they would want a campsite to go.

As for COVID-19 testing, the testing site at the Pepsi Center in downtown began capping the number of administered tests this week to 2,000 per day, as the city has seen an increase in demand.

Last week, the Denver Department of Public Safety announced it would begin reducing hours at the testing site, Colorado's largest, because of a testing kit shortage. LabCorp had sent many testing kits to states dealing with a surge in COVID-19 case numbers.

One day later, Denver announced hours would not be reduced because of new testing supplies provided by the state. The state has not yet announced whether it has more testing supplies to keep the Pepsi Center site operating as normal.