Denver mayor, health leaders to provide update as new COVID-19 restrictions take effect

Denver is one of 15 counties that will move to the "severe risk" level on the state's COVID-19 dial on Friday.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and public health leaders will provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19 as Denver and neighboring counties move to tighter restrictions on the state's updated dial system.

Hancock and Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) are set to speak at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) updated its COVID-19 response dial to include a new level of purple, which is known as "extreme risk."

On Friday, 15 counties, including Denver are moving to level red, known as "severe risk", which is one level before the new purple level.

Under the new red level, all restaurants will have to temporarily close to indoor dining, but takeout is still an option. Outdoor seating is also an option but is limited to single-family seating, not groups. Last call will be at 8 p.m.

Gyms will be able to remain open but will be limited to 10% capacity with reservations.