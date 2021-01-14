Hancock to give update on Denver's COVID response

The news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. can be watched in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will give an update on the city and county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Hancock will be joined by Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Executive (DDPHE) Director Bob McDonald, who will cover topics including current data and trends, and city planning and perpetration for vaccine distribution.

Denver drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site could open later this month.

The biggest obstacle to getting the COVID-19 vaccine out to everyone who wants one in Colorado is the supply chain from the federal government according to Gov. Jared Polis and hospital leaders.

Currently, the state is receiving about 70,000 vaccines per week. There are an estimated 187,000 people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk healthcare workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes about 1.3 million people.

"The frustrating thing is that there's not enough vaccine to do it this week, to give everybody 70 and up a vaccine," said Polis. "Not everybody can possibly have that appointment in a week, we could scale that up and do that from an operational perspective but we don't have the vaccine."

During an update Tuesday morning Polis said the state is allocating about 70,000 vaccine doses per week and there are more than 500,000 people in Colorado over age 70. He said given the math it will take to the end of February to get through that age group unless something changes.

On Tuesday, UCHealth officials said they are working with the state to open a "large" drive-thru vaccination site by the end of the month in Denver where they could vaccinate about 10,000 people over two days, UCHealth said. Details about where that would be located or when it would open were not provided.