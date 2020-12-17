Mayor Hancock, Denver health leaders to provide COVID-19 update

They're expected to discuss current COVID-19 data trends and vaccine distribution at 11 a.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Denver mayor Michael Hancock and other leaders on Thursday will host an update regarding the city's COVID-19 response.

It's the first update from Hancock since his decision to ignore his own guidelines and recommendations to travel to visit his daughter in Mississippi over the Thanksgiving holiday.

"It was unwise, it was hypocritical, it was a mistake that I deeply regret and deeply apologize for," Hancock told 9NEWS once he returned to Denver.

Hancock will be joined by Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) executive director Bob McDonald for an 11 a.m. briefing where they're set to discuss current data and trends, as well as city planning around vaccine distribution and safety. Dr. Connie Price, the chief medical officer for Denver Health, will also be at the briefing.

State and local leaders had predicted a spike related to the Thanksgiving holiday when gatherings, travel and less social distancing were expected. That has yet to materialize in the data here in Colorado. In fact, some key data metrics have trended lower in recent weeks.

The decrease doesn’t necessarily mark a trend, according to infectious disease specialist Dr. Michelle Barron.

“A week is probably not long enough for us to really declare this a true trend. It’s hopeful. Certainly, I think we’d all take the news that we’re declining,” Barron, who also practices for UCHealth, said.