Hancock to give update on Denver's COVID response, vaccine distribution

The mayor will also discusses implementation of the city's 5 Star Program and FEMA reimbursement as COVID-19 cases decline.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on Denver's response to COVID-19 and vaccine distribution on Thursday.

Hancock will also discuss current data and trends, implementation of the city's 5 Star Program and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Denver Dept. of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald will join Hancock.

> Video above: Denver asks state permission to accelerate COVID vaccines for homeless.

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. at the City and County Building.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The City and County of Denver received the go-ahead from the state to begin certifying businesses on Feb. 4, according to a release from the city.

The 5 Star Certification Program encourages businesses to implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders and guidelines, the release said, with the goal of giving the local economy a boost by allowing them to expand their operational capacity.

“To Denver businesses struggling to stay afloat, we hear you,” Hancock said in the release. “This 5 Star Certification Program represents a very encouraging, nimble collaboration between civic partners who share your goal of safely increasing capacity so you can serve more customers and get more of your employees back to work. I look forward to congratulating our first group out of the starting gate with certification.”

Denver’s mayor and joint task force sent a letter to state officials last week presenting a location-based vaccine strategy that would target people living and working in shelters, motels, managed campsites or unsanctioned encampments, no matter their age.

The letter cited a hospitalization rate for people experiencing homelessness as three times that of the general population.

Gov. Jared Polis rejected the request to speed up vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness.

"It would cost lives to divert vaccine from people that are in their 70s to younger healthier people just because they happen to be homeless," the governor said when asked during a news conference Tuesday.