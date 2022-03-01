Denver mayor to provide Tuesday update on city's COVID-19 response

9NEWS will livestream the press conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

DENVER — The City of Denver and public health leaders will provide an update Tuesday morning on the city's response to COVID-19 in the region.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Executive Director of the Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) Bob McDonald as well as regional public health and hospital officials are scheduled to speak at the briefing.

Hancock said he tested positive for COVID on Saturday. The mayor tweeted he is quarantining with mild symptoms, and that the vaccine "was making a big difference."

"Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated," he said "If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster."

Statewide, there are 1,167 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Jan. 3, and there have been an average of 7,282 new cases of the virus per day over the last seven days.

Over the last week that data was collected, 91% of tested COVID-19 samples in Colorado were the omicron variant and 9% were the delta variant.

A total of 72.1% of Colorado's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 65% is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

