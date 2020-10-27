Hancock to provide Tuesday update on Denver's COVID-19 response

The City and County of Denver update will be provided virtually at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

DENVER — Denver's mayor and the executive director of Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) will provide an update Tuesday on Denver’s response to COVID-19.

Mayor Michael Hancock and DDPHE Executive Director Bob McDonald are expected to address the position of the city and county on Colorado's COVID-19 dial following several weeks of increasing average daily case rates, positivity rates and hospitalizations.

The update will be provided virtually at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page, and on the 9NEWS app.

The City of Denver on Monday alluded to another stay-at-home order saying, "what we're doing isn't working," referring to the city's growing number of COVID-19 cases.

"We can do better," the city said in a tweet. "Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands."

The news comes as Colorado's seven-day, moving average positivity rate is 6.4% – above the state's preferred 5% threshold.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended in May 2020 that the positivity rate should be even lower, 5%, to contain the virus.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) in September announced a COVID-19 dial that establishes a restriction framework for counties based on metrics like positivity rate and hospital capacity.

Counties can use the dial as a guide to apply to enter one of five phases that outline restrictions aimed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Counties will move back and forth between levels based on their metrics.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Denver's status is listed as "Safer-At-Home, Level 2: Concern."

Earlier in October, the City & County of Denver made it a requirement to wear face masks in certain outdoor public settings as well as reduced gathering limits from 10 to five people.