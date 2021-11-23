Denver leaders to provide COVID-19 update as indoor mask mandates return to metro area

Mayor Michael Hancock and local health officials will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

DENVER — A day after new mask mandates were put in the place for parts of the metro area, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and local health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the city and region's response to COVID-19.

Hancock will be joined by Denver Department of Public Health's (DDPHE) Executive Director, Bob McDonald, and other regional health directors.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. from Denver's City and County Building.

>Video above: JeffCo, Tri-County Health approve mask mandates for indoor public spaces.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The news conference comes a day after health departments for three other metro area counties approved indoor mask mandates in an attempt to slow the positivity rate of COVID cases.

The Jefferson County Board of Health passed a public health order Monday evening that requires masks in public indoor spaces for those 3 years old and older.

McDonald said during the Jefferson County Board of Health meeting that Denver will be "announcing some things in the coming days."

The Tri-County Health Department (TCHD), which covers Arapahoe and Adams counties, passed a similar measure shortly after the Jefferson County vote. That order applies to people 2 years and older.

TCHD's order does not apply to Douglas County which opted to leave the health department earlier this year and form its own health board.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.