Denver leaders to provide COVID-19 update

DENVER — Denver city and health leaders will provide an update Thursday afternoon about the city's COVID-19 response, where they'll discuss current data trends and vaccine distribution.

Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald are set to speak at 2 p.m.

Currently, Denver is under the Yellow Level on the state's COVID-19 dial with a seven-day case average of 107 per 100,000. To move to the blue level, the city needs that number to be below 100, so it's on the cusp.

Denver has been approved for the state's Five Star program which allows businesses to operate at restrictions that are one level above, however, the state has said that they need to reach the goal of 70% of people over 70 vaccinated before anyone can move to the blue level through the program.

Educators, child-care workers and people 65 and older are also currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Essential workers are next in line.