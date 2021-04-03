Denver officials to provide update on COVID response, vaccine distribution

Mayor Hancock will detail the latest on Denver's COVID response and vaccine distribution plans during the 1:30 p.m. briefing.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will provide an update Thursday on the city's response to COVID-19 and planning in regards to vaccine distribution as more doses arrive in the state.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Public Health Executive Director Dr. Bill Burman will also discuss vaccine facts and efficacy during the 1:30 p.m. news conference.

Denver announced plans last week to open six fixed community vaccination sites. There are two that are already open and city officials said the others were slated to open this week. All of them will be by appointment only. They include:

Montbello Recreation Center (open now)

Swansea Project Angel Heart (open now)

Barnum Recreation Center

MLK Recreation Center

Bear Valley Library

Montbello High School

In addition to fixed sites, the city also looking at ways to bring vaccines to people who may be homebound.

State officials anticipate receiving an order of 45,500 vaccines by Friday, and they should be available to eligible Coloradans that same day at a number of community vaccination sites across the state.

Five-star certified businesses in Denver and several other counties that are currently in Level Yellow on the state's COVID-19 dial can now operate at Level Blue capacity limits.

The easing of capacity restrictions is because Colorado has met a goal of vaccinating 70% of all residents older than 70 statewide. Educators, child-care workers and people 65 and older are also currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Essential workers are next in line.

Under the five-star program, businesses that have earned certification are eligible for less-restrictive capacity caps in counties currently in Level Yellow. To earn certification, a business needs to meet certain requirements, such as mask enforcement, social distancing and sanitation.