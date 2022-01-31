Denver health officials to provide Monday update on COVID-19

City of Denver said on Friday that it is "likely" to let its public health order expire this week.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) Executive Director Bob McDonald will provide an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Hancock and McDonald will provide the briefing at 2 p.m. Monday

Hancock and McDonald will provide the briefing at 2 p.m. Monday

The City of Denver on Friday said it is "likely" to let its public health order expire this week. The public health order that requires masks in public indoor spaces is due to expire Thursday, Feb. 3.

"As we approach Feb. 3, we’re analyzing the data and it seems likely we will be able to let the public health order expire," said a statement from the City of Denver to 9NEWS. "We’re encouraged by the continued decline in case rates, positivity and hospitalizations in Denver and across the metro area. We’ll be talking with our regional partners over the weekend."

The Denver public health order went into effect in November and was previously set to expire Jan. 3, but the city extended the order due to "rising cases of COVID-19 and the emergence of the omicron variant in Colorado," according to a news release.

Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) will also be discuss ending masking public health orders during a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m.

TCHD, which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties, also said it extended its public health order requiring face masks in schools and childcare facilities through Feb. 4 to give its Board of Health time to consider when to end the mask requirement for schools, childcare facilities and for indoor public spaces.

The health department said that the requirement could end "soon after" Feb. 4.

