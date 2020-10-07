It's so hot Friday, Denver stopped accepting clients at its DMV locations

Due to COVID-19, they have to limit the number of people in the lobby, and that meant a long line of people standing outside in the heat.

DENVER — With a long line of people waiting outside in the heat, a decision was made to stop seeing additional clients after 12:30 p.m. Friday at all Denver Motor Vehicle branch locations.

Under social distancing guidelines related to the coronavirus, the DMV must limit the number of people allowed inside its lobbies, which has resulted in long lines outside.

As the state headed into the hottest part of the day, the decision was made to ask those arriving after 12:30 p.m. to return sometime next week. They also have the option to drop off their completed paperwork in the branch location dropboxes, or to complete their transactions online at denvergov.org/dmv, by mail or by phone.

With the heat expected to stick around into next week, they've said they're "evaluating the best way to keep people safe while still serving record numbers of customers."

Since reopening, the Denver DMV said they're serving between 1,250 to 1,500 customers per day at their five locations.

About 9,000 transactions were completed through July 8, which included six days of officially being open and two days where they were open but had not publicized it yet.

The DMV has said most transactions can be done without an in-person meeting and they're encouraging everyone to take advantage of those options.