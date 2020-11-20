Denver DMVs to close to in-person services again

DENVER, Colorado — The Denver Department of Finance announced the city's Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices will close to in-person transactions starting Monday, Nov. 23.
The decision to close is due to COVID-19 positivity rates rising, to keep DMV staff and customers safe and Denver's change to the red level on the state's dial, the Department of Finance said.
City officials said they will not be enforcing expired tags starting Nov. 23.
The Department of Finance said most transactions can be completed online at denvergov.org/dmv or transactions can be mailed in.
According to the Department of Finance, these transactions can be completed online:
- Placards
- Duplicate Registration
- Duplicate Title
- Renewals
- Change of Address
- Release of Liability
- New Registrations
- Emissions Extensions
- Download Forms
- Tab Replacement
- Plate Replacement
- Estimate Fees
- Transactions Receipts
- Title & Registration History
- Emissions Waivers
- Check Title Status
The DMV has had three-times the normal phone traffic recently and residents need to be aware that long hold times will occur, city officials said.
There are five Denver DMV locations. They are:
- 2855 Tremont Pl.
- 2243 S. Monaco Pkwy.
- 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd.
- 4685 Peoria St.
- 3698 W. 44th Ave.
The DMVs were closed for weeks earlier during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city also announced the Taxpayer Service Center (TPS) will be reducing its hours until further notice.
TPS will be open Monday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving week only, the city said.
After that TPS' in-person hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays only.
