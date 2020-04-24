Denver extends stay-at-home order to May 8, hopes to expand testing capacity to 1,000 per day

Other metro-area counties are still discussing whether they will extend orders.

DENVER — The city of Denver is extending its stay-at-home order to May 8 and is attempting to expand its testing capacity for COVID-19 to 1,000 per day, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday.

The statewide stay-at-home order will expire on Monday, but Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has said local municipalities can decide to extend their orders based on the conditions within their borders.

“I’ve said this before: I’m going to err on the side of saving lives,” Hancock said.

Bob McDonald, the executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, said the city will work in partnership with Denver Health to expand testing to 1,000 a day.

“We have built out and identified a workforce of over 100 people that we hope to train and will train in the next couple weeks in preparation for that,” McDonald said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Polis said expanded testing would be just part of the approach to reopening the state’s economy. He also emphasized widespread mask wearing and continued social distancing.

Hancock said he is working with surrounding cities and counties to expand contact tracing to identify potential outbreaks. He's also recommended that Denver residents wear face masks -- even on walks.

The Tri-County Health Department – which is made up of many counties that border Denver – said it is formulating its own approach to life after the state stay-at-home order expires.

Jefferson County announced Friday said that it is extending its stay-at-home order until May 8 as well, however, it modified its regulations so that non-essential businesses can begin to offer curbside service.

“In fact, the metro area has many of the same challenges Denver does compared to other parts of the state, and our governor has been supportive of our efforts to address those unique challenges,” Hancock said.

Polis has not yet released the “safer-at-home” order the state will be adopting on April 27. Hancock said Denver’s reopening will be “baby steps” and a “phased-out” approach that doesn’t mean every business will be able to reopen on May 9.

“This is a marathon, we’re going to be in this for the long haul, and we’re going to roll out accordingly where we’re going to be safe,” Hancock said.

Denver may not be alone in this decision. Other counties in the metro area are collectively discussing whether they will extend stay-at-home orders, as well, according to Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman.

“Lots of ongoing discussions among Denver metro area public health officials about the need to extend the ‘stay-at-home’ order for up to two weeks longer,” Coffman posted to social media on Thursday.

These discussions come as Colorado prepares to begin easing statewide restrictions. Polis said earlier this week that he plans to relax the state’s rules beginning Monday, as was planned. Colorado’s stay-at-home order first went into effect on March 25 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Once county public health officials meet the minimum requirements, established by Governor Polis' orders, they may enact tougher requirements. Aurora is spread out among three counties, Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas. These three counties are represented by [the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD)],” Coffman wrote. “Denver is both a city and a county so it has its own health department. The other counties in the Denver metro area are Jefferson, Boulder, and Broomfield. Each health department has a board appointed by locally elected officials who vote on public health policy matters.”

In a press release, TCHD said the gradual reopening of businesses in the counties may look different across different locations.

The release said they are "studying current trends and will be reviewing the need to extend the stay at home order for two weeks until May 8 for specific locations that are still experiencing high numbers of people sick with COVID-19."

Under the governor’s new “Safer-at-Home” plan, retail businesses can open with curbside service, elective medical procedures can resume, and salons can begin operating with strict precautions. Dining areas inside restaurants will remain closed and people who are considered vulnerable, like the elderly, should avoid leaving home.

After the unveiling of “Safer at Home," Coffman said on social media that he supported a phased reopening, and he hoped TCHD would follow the state’s lead. TCHD said it plans to announce how a gradual reopening will look across the counties by Sunday.

Republican leaders in Douglas County said last month they wanted the county to separate from TCHD because of the stay-home order.