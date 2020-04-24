Denver extends stay-at-home order until at least May 8

Other metro area counties are still discussing whether they will extend orders.

DENVER — The city of Denver is extending stay-at-home order until at least May 8, 9NEWS has confirmed.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is expected to make a formal announcement Friday morning.

Counties in the Denver metro area are collectively discussing whether they will extend stay-at-home orders, according to Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, as Colorado prepares to begin easing statewide restrictions.

“Lots of ongoing discussions among Denver metro area public health officials about the need to extend the ‘stay-at-home’ order for up to two weeks longer,” Coffman posted to social media on Thursday.

Gov. Jared Polis (D) said earlier this week that he plans to relax the state’s rules beginning Monday, as planned. Colorado’s stay-home order went into effect on March 25 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Denver’s current stay-home order runs through April 30. An additional two weeks would move the order’s end-date to May 14. An announcement on Denver’s stay-home order could come as soon as Friday.

“Once county public health officials meet the minimum requirements, established by Governor Polis's orders, they may enact tougher requirements. Aurora is spread out among three counties, Adams, Arapahoe, and Douglas. These three counties are represented by [the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD)],” Coffman wrote. “Denver is both a city and a county so it has its own health department. The other counties in the Denver metro area are Jefferson, Boulder, and Broomfield. Each health department has a board appointed by locally elected officials who vote on public health policy matters.”

Under the governor’s new “Safer at Home” plan, retail businesses can open with curbside service, elective medical procedures can resume, and salons can begin operating with strict precautions. Dining areas inside restaurants will remain closed and people who are considered vulnerable, like the elderly, should avoid leaving home.

After the unveiling of the “Safer at Home” plan, Coffman, a Republican, said on social media that he supported a phased reopening, and he hoped TCHD would follow the state’s lead.

Republican leaders in Douglas County said last month they wanted the county to separate from TCHD because of the stay-home order.