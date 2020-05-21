Free, large-scale COVID-19 testing site to open in Denver

Mayor Hancock and Gov. Polis are expected to give more details during a 2 p.m. news conference Thursday at Pepsi Center that 9NEWS will stream live.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Gov. Jared Polis, along with city leaders and regional partners, will provide an update Thursday on a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site set to open in Denver.

The city said testing will be done on a large-scale level and will be free of charge.

Hancock and Polis are expected to provide more details on the free testing site during a 2 p.m. news conference Thursday at Pepsi Center.



Testing is part of what Polis has said is a multi-pronged approach to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, where at least 1,001 people have died since the virus was first confirmed in the state at the beginning of March.

Polis said on Monday that the state now has enough tests for everyone who needs to get tested to do so, and said that 32 testing sites have been opened across the state.

"You remember originally, when there wasn't enough testing, the message that we said is. 'If you're sick, you just self-isolate,'" Polis said. "Whether it's COVID or not, you just stay at home. That can still be your choice, but we are now encouraging you to get tested."

The testing is free, with no out-of-pocket cost even for those with no health insurance. People who are symptomatic can get tested at one of the state's 32 community testing sites or by contacting their health-care provider. The state has a capacity to process 10,000 tests per day.

Polis also encouraged asymptomatic essential workers, including health-care workers and first-responders, who have regular contact with the public, to get tested.

There are two types of testing: a swab diagnostic test, which finds if a person currently has the virus, and an antibody blood test. The antibody test shows if the body has had a response to the virus, which shows whether that person has been infected. But it's too soon to know whether those antibodies mean a person now has resistance to the disease or can still spread the virus, the governor said.

Dr. Savita Ginde, chief medical officer of STRIDE, said at the news conference that STRIDE has done more than 10,000 tests at their clinics in Wheat Ridge and Aurora. She said they've seen a 21% positive rate with the swab diagnostic test and 10% positive rate with the antibody test.

