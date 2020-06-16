Denver bringing free COVID-19 testing sites to underserved communities

The testing sites will offer around 300 free novel coronavirus tests per day.

DENVER — Following a 9NEWS report that showed how communities of color have been underserved during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has begun to offer free COVID-19 testing in multiple diverse neighborhoods.

Those drive-up sites will offer around 300 tests per day. Here’s a list of upcoming test days:

Wednesday, June 17

Grace Life Church

4201 W. Kentucky Ave. in the Westwood neighborhood

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Sam’s Club

7805 E. 35th Ave. in the Stapleton neighborhood

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

New Hope Baptist Church

3701 Colorado Blvd. in the Clayton neighborhood

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church

1500 S. Dayton St. in Aurora

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

There is also a free drive-up COVID-19 testing center in the parking lot of the Pepsi Center near downtown Denver. Anyone who is an essential worker, has symptoms or may have been exposed to the virus can sign up to get tested.

More information is available here.

9NEWS Reporter Lori Lizarraga and Photojournalist Austyn Knox traveled to multiple diverse neighborhoods around Colorado to look at the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on minority communities.

They found a disparity in coronavirus testing and access to healthcare in these areas.

Watch their full reports below: