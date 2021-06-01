Denver public health order outlines changes to venue capacities, mask wearing

The new order went to effect Tuesday. It outlines changes to capacity limits, mask requirements and non-congregate sheltering.

DENVER — The City and County of Denver has announced a new public health order that aims to align with the state's recently announced guidance relaxing capacity limits on indoor events and changes to some face mask requirements.

The new order took effect Tuesday, June 1 and runs through Thursday, July 1. It includes the following updates:

Masks are required for people age 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated in settings such as hospitals, schools, childcare centers, summer camps, jails, prisons and Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

In Denver, children ages 3 and older are still required to wear face-coverings in settings where they are otherwise required, such as childcare centers, camps, schools and hospitals.

Large outdoor events – including Empower Field, Coors Field and Red Rocks – no longer need approval from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE). These venues now have no capacity limits, distancing requirements or other restrictions.

Indoor events of up to 1,999 people no longer need approval from either the City or the State.

Indoor events of 2,000 or more require approval from DDPHE.

Denver is adding a provision by the federal government that requires face-coverings through Sept. 13 on all public transportation networks, airplanes, buses, trains, taxis, Ubers and Lyfts.

The city said exceptions exist for people who are hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication.

The new Denver order also includes a provision identifying non-congregate sheltering as a priority for people experiencing homelessness. According to the city, the move is to "help support ongoing activated respite rooms, protective action rooms, and other resources made available during COVID-19 response."

That order is effective immediately and will expire on Sept. 30, 2021.