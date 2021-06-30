Mayor Hancock to announce homelessness recovery strategy

The mayor will host a news conference to announce Denver's next steps to accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DENVER — Denver's Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a news conference on Wednesday to address the city's housing and homelessness recovery strategy.

>Video above: Park Hill 'Safe Outdoor Space' opens as opponents continue to fight it.

This news conference, scheduled for 11 a.m., is the third in a series of announcements addressing the city's overall plan for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous two news conferences focused on public safety and the economy.

Hancock will be joined by the Department of Housing Stability Executive Director, Britta Fisher, Denver Rescue Mission President and CEO, Brad Meuli and partners from Catholic Charities and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless.

