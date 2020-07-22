Denver is offering free PPE for small businesses

Access to personal protective equipment was among the top three requests from small businesses, along with access to financial assistance.

DENVER — For businesses barely making ends meet, having to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) for employees has been a challenge. The city of Denver acknowledges that and has come up with an option.

Starting Aug. 3r small businesses with 25 employees or fewer will be able to apply for free PPE kits.

"We actually did a city-wide survey of small businesses just to see what their most urgent needs were," explained Jazmin Harper with Denver Economic Development and Opportunity.

Access to PPE was among the top three responses, along with access to financial assistance.

Each business and nonprofit that registers for this program will receive a free PPE Kit with the following items (valued at approximately $300 per kit, including a handling fee and shipping):

One 64-ounce hand sanitizer

40 1-ounce hand sanitizers

One gallon of surface disinfectant

100 surgical masks

1 non-contact thermometer

10 face shields

Nearly $1.5 million of federal emergency money will be turned into 4,000 kits, and the application will be simple on purpose.

"What we heard from our small business community, was to make it as simple as possible, businesses are already going through hardships and struggles right now so how can we get PPE into their hands very easily and smoothly," said Harper.

Which is why the only requirements are:

Businesses or nonprofits must be located in Denver

Must have 25 or fewer employees

Must have been operating before March 1, 2020