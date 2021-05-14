Denver mayor to provide an update on live events as COVID restrictions are set to loosen

The news conference is slated for 2:30 p.m. It will be live-streamed on the video player attached to this article.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will share an update about live events in the city amid loosening COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations.

The mayor will be joined by officials from Denver Arts and Venues, the Downtown Denver Partnership, VISIT Denver and AEG Presents.

The news conference is slated for 2:30 p.m. at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

This announcement comes after Denver said it will move into "Level Clear" when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions, which allows businesses to reopen at 100% capacity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its guidance around masks for vaccinated people on Thursday, and the state of Colorado said it is working to align its policies around the issue with the new developments at the federal level.

Outdoor events have returned to Colorado, including Rockies games and Red Rocks concerts, at reduced capacity.

Denver is slated to host the MLB All-Star game this summer, and Hancock said he is expecting Coors Field to be at full capacity during a news conference last week where he also detailed a plan to revitalize downtown businesses.