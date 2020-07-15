Denver mayor to provide Wednesday coronavirus update

Mayor Hancock will be joined by health officials for the briefing set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a briefing Wednesday morning to address the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor will be joined by Denver Department of Health & Environment (DDPHE) executive director Bob McDonald for the briefing scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. It can be watched when it happens in the video player, on the 9NEWS YouTube page or through the 9NEWS app.

Last week, Hancock said the city was moving in the wrong direction when it comes to the virus and said if they continue to spike in key metrics such as the number of cases, the positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths, he would have to consider pausing or rolling back the city's reopening.

The city recently revised its face-covering mandate to require them when inside or waiting to enter indoor or outdoor events, government offices or facilities, health-care operations, when walking around restaurants and bars, when receiving personal services and in the common areas of apartment and condominium buildings, including lobbies, elevators and pool areas.

At the same time, city leaders said they were noticing an increase in non-compliance of the order and said they were ramping up staff to help with enforcement and would enforce with citations if necessary.