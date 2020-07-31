Hancock to give update on coronvirus testing efforts, health order enforcement

The Denver mayor will hold a virtual briefing at 11 a.m. Watch in the video player above or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will give an update at 11 a.m. Friday on the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He plans to talk about the city's testing efforts, enforcement of public health orders, and data and trends related to COVID-19.

Denver has seen 9,529 cases and 408 deaths due to COVID-19, according to the state health department. Data from Denver Public Health shows Denver with more than 100 new cases per day over the past five days.

Before this week, the last time Denver had more than 100 cases per day was on May 10, according to heath department data.

Denver is under a public health order requiring face coverings for those 3 years old and older when in public inside a business, government building or using public transit or a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city opened a testing site the Pepsi Center in late May where residents could get tested for free, but operating the testing site hasn't been free.

Hancock told Next with Kyle Clark this week that the site was completely out of funding but that the city was working with the state of Colorado on a plan.

The Denver Department of Public Safety told Next on Wednesday that Denver has spent $11.7 million to operate the site and expects that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will eventually reimburse 75% of the costs. Money from the CARES Act is expected to pay for the rest.

In the meantime, the City of Denver pays the operational costs. Next was told on Wednesday that the city and state will evenly split the cost of the testing site moving forward.

The state is also reviewing its contract with LabCorp, the company that processes COVID-19 tests administered at the Pepsi Center. Some patients have reported waiting 10 days for results.

