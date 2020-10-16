Denver mayor to issue new health orders on Friday

9NEWS will live stream the press conference in the video player above, 9NEWS streaming devices, the 9NEWS YouTube page and the 9NEWS app.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is scheduled to give an update on the city and county's response to COVID-19 at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Hancock will announce new public health orders regarding additional requirements for wearing face coverings and group gatherings.

Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald will join Hancock.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock warned of a concerning increase in COVID-19 case rates during a news briefing on Monday.

"We’ve reached a fork in the road,” Hancock said. “As we’ve all seen over the last month, our case numbers are continuing to increase at a concerning rate, especially here in Denver.”

> Video above: Hancock's full COVID-19 update on Monday, Oct. 12.

Hancock said Denver’s seven-day average of daily case rates, which is at 127, are as high now as they were at the height of the pandemic in May. He said hospitalization rates have also risen steadily over the last several weeks.

“During the week of Oct. 3, our seven-day average of hospitalizations was at 126,” Hancock said. “Today, just a week later, the average is 174 – a 37% increase.”

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, Denver's status is listed as "Safer-At-Home, Level 2: Concern." Hancock said the city could go back to a more restrictive Level 3 status if COVID-19 trends don't start to turn around.