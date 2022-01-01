Denver mayor tests positive for COVID

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said on Saturday he is quarantining and experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock (D-Denver) said he tested positive for COVID on Saturday.

The mayor tweeted he is quarantining with mild symptoms, and that the vaccine "was making a big difference."

"Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated," he said "If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster."

I've tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven't been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It's making a big difference in my case. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) January 1, 2022

It's too early to know when the COVID-19 omicron variant will peak in Colorado, as cases increase and demand for testing remains high, state health officials said Thursday.

Omicron cases in other parts of the U.S. and the world have increased at a fast rate, and "when we go up fast, it also comes down fast," said Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, at Thursday's news conference.

But it's too early to predict a peak in Colorado, he added.

> Video above: Colorado updates quarantine guidelines for surging omicron variant.

As of last week, the highly transmissible omicron variant was responsible for 91% of cases in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

As the demand for COVID-19 PCR testing remains high, Bookman encouraged people to check the CDPHE website for locations and scheduling, and to make an appointment to decrease the wait time.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.