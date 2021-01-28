Denver mayor to update city's COVID-19 response

Vaccine distribution and the 5 Star Variance Program will be discussed during the 10 a.m. update.

DENVER — Denver's mayor and other city leaders will provide an update on COVID-19 and are set to discuss current data, vaccine distribution and implementation of the state's 5 Star Program.

Mayor Michael Hancock will be joined by Department of Public Health & Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald, Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matt Mueller and Denver Economic Development & Opportunity Executive Director Eric Hiraga for the 10 a.m. briefing.

Denver was approved for the state's 5 Star Program, which allows the certified businesses to increase their capacity after meeting certain safety measures, but had not yet implemented the program because COVID-19 numbers were too high. Businesses were allowed to apply and become precertified.

The two-week cumulative rate needs to be less than 350 people for every 100,000 people, health officials said.

In an update two weeks ago, Hancock said he had sent a letter to the president asking that local governments have more access and control over the vaccine distribution.

City leaders said they want to focus on underserved communities and hope to have a map online soon to show where people can get vaccinated.