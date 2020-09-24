Denver mayor to provide Thursday update on city's COVID-19 response

Denver Mayor Hancock is expected to discuss upcoming changes to city testing efforts, and the recent increase in case numbers on college campuses.

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on Denver's response to COVID-19 during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Hancock will be joined by city leaders to discuss upcoming changes to city testing efforts and the recent increase in case numbers on college campuses.

The briefing is set for 1 p.m. and will take place virtually from the Denver City and County Building.

Boulder County Health on Wednesday issued a new public health order requiring certain residents to halt gatherings following a steady increase in COVID-19.

The moves comes following several weeks of a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) campus.

The order takes effect at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 and applies to those between 18 and 22 years old. It will remain in effect for 14 days.

The order includes two key provisions:

Anyone aged 18 to 22 years old anywhere in the City of Boulder may not participate in any gatherings of any size, whether indoors, outdoors, on or off campus, or with individuals of any age.

Residents of 36 addresses identified in the Order who have repeatedly engaged in activities that violate public health orders or who live in congregate living situations must stay at their residence at all times (i.e. Stay-At-Home Order).

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been rising for nearly three weeks in Boulder County with the vast majority of transmission among Boulder residents in that age group, particularly among CU students and those living in the University Hill area.

The school announced Monday, Sept. 21 that classes will shift temporarily to remote course instruction for at least the next two weeks due to the increase in cases.

According to the latest data released from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the school has 1,198 confirmed, cumulative student cases and 12 among staff members.