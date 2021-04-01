Denver DMV branches reopen to in-person transactions Tuesday

As Denver's DMV reopens to in-person transactions, extremely high customer volumes are anticipated.

DENVER — Denver's Motor Vehicle Title and Registration (DMV) branches will resume in-person services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, the City and County of Denver announced Monday.

The city closed all five DMV Title and Registration branches to in-person transactions on Nov. 23 amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to help reduce community spread of COVID-19 in Denver.

With hospitalizations and positivity rates stabilizing or declining, the city said it is moving to reopen the DMV Title and Registration branches.

Masks will be required for all DMV customers and social distancing will be enforced.

To keep lobby areas at a safe capacity, DMV Title and Registration staff will serve customers in the order in which they arrive, except for seniors and people living with disabilities who will receive priority service. Customers will receive a number when they arrive and will be notified by DMV Title and Registration staff when it is safe to enter the lobby.

Additionally, dealers must utilize a specific dealer window at the downtown Denver branch location at 2855 Tremont Place.

DMV transactions that require an in-person visit:

Assigned VIN Processes

Suspense Title Transactions

Tiny Home Title Establishment

Trust Title Establishment

Most Title Transfers

As the DMV reopens to in-person transactions, the city said extremely high customer volumes are anticipated. Most title and registration transactions can be completed online at denvergov.org/dmv or by mail. Customers who can utilize online, mail, and drop box options are strongly encouraged to do so.

For customers using online, mail, and drop box service, new tags or stickers will be mailed in approximately 3-4 business days after processing.

