DPS to announce fall plans

Officials from the state's largest district will announce their plans during a 1 p.m. briefing. You can watch live here once it begins.

DENVER — The state's largest school district on Friday will announce its plans for how students will return to school during the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down all schools across the state and forced them to end their year remotely.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova and Board of Education (BOE) members are hosting a briefing at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss their plans.

Once the briefing begins you can watch it inside this article, through the 9NEWS app or on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

> The current video above is about DPS budget issues related to COVID-19.

They did not hint at what may happen this fall, but said the district "plans will align with health and safety measures" to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Officials said they had "worked closely" with the Metro Denver Partnership for Health to make the health and safety of staff and students a top priority.

BOE President Dr. Carrie Olson and vice president Jennifer Bacon will join to Cordova to discuss the plans.

The district, like many others, is also dealing with the financial fallout from the pandemic. Last week the district reached an agreement with the teacher's union (DCTA) to help address budget concerns.

DPS had asked the union to revisit a deal made last year that gave a pay raise to teachers. The 2019 agreement followed a three-day-long teachers' strike.