City of Denver to lift mask order for schools, child care facilities

The mask mandate for students and staff will likely end in Denver Public Schools by the end of the month, 9Wants to Know has learned.

DENVER — The City of Denver announced Wednesday that it's lifting a public health order that requires face coverings in schools and child care facilities after Feb. 25.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) cites rapidly decreasing cases and high vaccination rates in Denver. Nearly 80% of people in Denver, ages 5 and older, have been vaccinated and more than 40% have received their booster shot, DDPHE said in a release.

“With the current decline in severe cases and the high rates of immunity that we’re seeing, it is safe to lift the school mask mandate at this time,” said Dr. Sterling McLaren, Denver’s chief medical officer. “The best way to protect children is to make sure they stay up to date with their vaccinations and ensure that the adults around them are vaccinated as well.”

Face coverings will still be required on public transportation per federal guidance, DDPHE said.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) requires face coverings for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff, residents and visitors in jails, homeless shelters and emergency medical and other healthcare settings, according to the release from DDPHE.

DPS administration has said in the past they would follow advice from public health officials on whether or not to keep the mandate.

"While I looked forward to this day, I must express my deep concerns with ending our mask mandate before the end of the school year," Denver Board of Education Vice President Tay Anderson said on his blog. "I still believe that out of an abundance of caution, our mask mandate should stay in place throughout the remainder of the semester."

Face coverings are still strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised, DDPHE said.

DDPHE continues to work with CDPHE on outbreak, quarantine and isolation guidance for schools, DDPHE said. More information is expected in the next week, according to the department.

The City of Denver did not extend its indoor mask mandate, which ended Feb. 4. City and county leaders announced the decision Jan. 31.

Based on the current data, and the efforts of our residents, this is a step we can take at this time. We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning. https://t.co/PdWnIbgQQs — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) February 9, 2022

I want to thank all the students, teachers and staff who have done the right thing to protect themselves and one another from COVID-19 by following public health orders and getting vaccinated. Keep it up! 👏🏾 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) February 9, 2022

