DPS considers pushing back start of school by 1 week

The state's largest school district is also considering a "staggered start" option to bring students back gradually to in-person learning.

DENVER — The Denver Public School District (DPS) announced Wednesday in a letter to parents that they're considering pushing back the start of the school year by one week.

In consultation with health partners, DPS said they believe that the current rate of spread allows them to continue forward with a plan for in-person learning, but said they're are monitoring the ever-changing environment daily and considering several other scenarios.

Under the proposal, school would start on Aug. 24, which for most would be a one week delay, but some schools within the district are already set to start that day.

The delay would increase the amount of time teachers have to prepare for a highly unusual school year -- and decrease the number of hot August days that our students and staff will be in classrooms, the letter says.

They're also considering a “staggered start” schedule, in which schools would all begin virtually and phase in in-person attendance gradually. Plans have also developed plans with health officials to safely run a hybrid or fully in-person model as health data allows in order to be able to adapt as conditions change.

The district expects to share more details with you about these decisions on July 20.