Sams No. 3 back open after brief closure over COVID-19 health orders

Denver health officials have ordered five restaurants to close due to violations since the new health order banning indoor dining took effect last month.

DENVER — Denver health officials have shut down five Denver restaurants after officials determined that they failed to comply with the latest public health order related to COVID-19, which took effect on Nov. 20.

Last month. Denver and many other counties were moved to Level Red, known as "severe risk," on the state's COVID-19 response dial. Under that level, restaurants were ordered to close to indoor dining, and other businesses were ordered to operate with reduced capacity.

Sams No. 3 was ordered to close Thursday, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE), but by early afternoon was back open for takeout and delivery service.

A spokesperson for the department said the restaurant "is working with DDPHE to come into compliance with the state’s requirements for outdoor dining."

The health department also said the restaurant was being "proactive" and "responsive" as it worked to comply with health requirements.

Four other restaurants were shut down by health officials over the last few weeks due to violations of the latest order

South Broadway Country Club at 2265 S. Broadway was ordered to close on Dec. 10 after patrons were observed consuming alcohol indoors.

On Dec. 5, health officials closed PHO bar at 16000 E. 17th Ave. because the outdoor patio was completely covered up and there were patrons drinking inside, according to DDPHE.

Health officials ordered La Jaula Sports Bar, located at 1750 W Mississippi Ave., to close on Dec. 5 for multiple violations that include the following:

Facility overcapacity

Outdoor structure classified as indoor

Mingling and no social distance/mask enforced

Horizon Bar, located at 3298 Hudson St., closed on Dec. 2 after officials said patrons were drinking inside and using pool tables. The indoor bar was open, according to DDPHE.