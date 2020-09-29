Denver will keep its outdoor dining program through at least October 2021

The city will allow bars and restaurants to continue to expand their patios onto sidewalk and streets through at least Oct. 31, 2021.

DENVER — Don’t say goodbye to those al fresco dining setups just yet.

The city of Denver announced that its outdoor dining program will be extended until the end of Oct. 2021. It was supposed to end on Oct. 31, 2020.

The program allows restaurants, which are limited in the number of patrons they can allow inside, the ability to seat an unlimited number of patrons outside with city approval.

In a news release, the city said businesses not impacting the public right of way can request a 120-day extension for outdoor seating past Oct. 31, and that restaurants in streets or sidewalks can request 90-day extensions.

As of this writing, 333 restaurants and bars have gotten approval to extend their outdoor seating capacity, and the city said it has waived more than $1.6 million in street occupancy fees.

Restaurants and bars can also request permanent outdoor seating, the city said.

This comes as the industry prepares for winter weather that could hinder their ability to seat diners outside.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released guidance to allow restaurants to build temporary outdoor dining structures.