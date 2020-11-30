200 COVID cases among Denver safety employees including police, fire

Those employees include police, fire, sheriff and 911 dispatch.

DENVER — There are 200 current COVID-19 cases among Denver's Department of Safety employees, the city said Monday.

Those employees work for the city's police, fire and sheriff departments, along with 911 dispatch.

So far this year, there’ve been 910 COVID-19 cases within the department, according to Kelli Christensen, director of communications

for the city and county of Denver's Department of Public Safety.

>> Video above: COVID-19 headlines for Monday morning

Denver earlier this month moved to stricter Level Red COVID-19 restrictions to slow the exponential growth of the novel coronavirus.

Level Red mean all restaurants have to temporarily close to indoor dining, but takeout is still an option.

On Sunday, the state's moving average positivity rate increased to 11.02%, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).