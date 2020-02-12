Denver reduces restrictions on alcohol sales and delivery

A public health order revises Denver's alcohol sale restrictions to be closer to the state's rules.

DENVER — The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) has updated its latest public health order (PHO) regarding alcohol sales and delivery.

The latest PHO allows liquor stores to remain open and deliver alcohol until midnight, according to a release from the department. Restaurants will also be allowed alcohol delivery until 2 a.m.

The previous PHO only allowed restaurant and liquor store deliveries until 10 p.m., said DDPHE spokesperson Tammy Vigil.

Here are the updated rules for restaurants, bars, breweries and liquor stores in Denver, which remains in Level Red on the State’s COVID-19 dial:

Indoor dining is temporarily closed.

Outdoor patio dining remains open for tables from the same household.

Last call for outdoor alcohol service is 8 p.m.

Outdoor alcohol consumption ceases at 10 p.m.

Alcohol takeout and curbside service closes by 10 p.m.

Liquor store sales and delivery closes by midnight.

Alcohol delivery from restaurants and bars closes by 2 a.m.