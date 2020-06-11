Denver to announce new COVID-19 measures after weighing 'all options'

A spokesperson for the mayor said earlier this week they were considering all options, including a curfew to curb the spread of the virus.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the leader of the city's health department will provide an update related to COVID-19 Friday morning after saying earlier this week that "all options" were on the table as they considered the next steps to take in order to combat the spread of the virus.

Last week the city moved to the Safet at Home Level Orange, which is just one level of the most strict level,w which is red or Stay at Home.

>the video above is about COVID-19 hospitalizations which reached an all-time high

"All options are on the table given the numbers, trends and hospitalizations," Theresa Marchetta, a spokesperson for Hancock told 9NEWS on Wednesday when asked about the possibility of enacting a city-wide curfew.

Hancock will be joined for the 11:30 a.m. update by the Department of Public Health & Environment executive director Bob McDonald.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Summit County and the city of Pueblo already ordered curfews. Numerous counties across the state, including many in the Denver metro area, have been moved or will be moving to more strict levels on the state's COVID-19 dial.