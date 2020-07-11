Free COVID-19 testing kiosks opening at DIA, UNC

The first two will open in Greeley at UNC and the Denver International Airport.

GREELEY, Colo. — Adding on to over 50 testing sites across the state, Colorado is opening COVID-19 testing kiosks, starting Nov. 7.

The first two will be at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) campus and the Denver International Airport (DIA).

Testing at the UNC location is free for all students, staff and the surrounding Greeley community. The kiosk is at Nottingham Field and will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, starting on Nov. 7. People can either walk up or make an appointment here.

It's not clear specifically what day the DIA location will open.

"Colorado has ramped up our testing capacity and supply procurement throughout this pandemic," said Gov. Polis. "We are acting swiftly and strategically when it comes to testing, and these new kiosks will help us get more people tested in our communities."

The kiosks will use a self-administered oral-fluid swab tests.

The process involves having the person cough first, which releases the virus from the upper and lower respiratory tract. The virus is caught in the saliva, and then the patient swabs the inside of their cheeks and the roofs of their mouths. Once complete, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to a medical professional to be administered in the lab.

Patients who use the kiosks should expect to receive test results within 48 hours, a release from CDPHE says.

The kiosks in Greely and at DIA are prototypes, and other communities across the state may receive a testing kiosk, depending on demand.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is hosting 50 free community testing sites across the state, adding on to the dozens of private providers offering testing.

People who are experiencing any of the symptoms below should always get tested immediately:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If someone is tested because of known symptoms or possible exposure, they should stay in isolation or quarantine while waiting for results. CDPHE also said all individuals who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for a full 14 days, even if they have testing done and that testing is negative.