What's the difference between N95, KN95 and KF94 masks?

We break down the differences when it comes to N95's, KN95's and KF94's.

AURORA, Colo. — The state and federal governments are trying to help people upgrade to high-quality masks due to the Omicron surge.

This week, The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced a new program where KN95 masks will be handed out at various community locations. The masks were provided to the state by the federal government.

The Hoffman Heights Library in Aurora is usually quiet on weekends. But that wasn’t the case Saturday, as they assumed the role of handing out 800 masks.

“We had a little bit of a line waiting outside the door this morning maybe 10 people," said employee Charlie Burks. "Before we opened, when we opened at 10. And then after that this last hour or so it’s just been people trickling in groups of 2 or 3 or so. But we’ve still gone through about half of our masks already."

Those who showed up to Aurora Libraries could get their hand on KN95’s. Masks ran out quickly at some locations. The Aurora Central Library started handing out 1200 masks at 10 o’clock; they ran out 30 minutes later.

There’s a significant demand for three highly suggested masks. But there’s also a lot of confusion.

One mask is the KN95, made in China and handed out by the state.

“They’ve got the metal here so it can bridge and shape to your nose really well so that helps keep other people air out and yours in. They’ve got the ear loops. Less stretchy than the other ones but again that’s supposed to make it more secure,” said Burks.

Another important thing to look for with this mask is the numbers. It should say ‘GB 2626-2006 or GB 2626-2006.’ These masks were given emergency use authorization in 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration.

Then there are the American-made N95 masks. One doctor suggests you buy from a hardware store to avoid counterfeit.

“It is approved by NIOSH. Which is our occupational safety government agency," said National Jewish health Critical Care Physician Ken Lyn-Kew. "And they’ll say NIOSH N95. They won’t say FDA. If they say FDA or CDC, that’s a good sig that’s it’s counterfeit. And it will have a TC number on it which will tell you when it was approved."

There’s also a Korean-made KF94. Not as popular. And not much to look for. But, with all three masks, this is the big takeaway.

“If you put the mask on and it doesn’t feel like its tight to your face and you feel air leaking around it. That’s a good reason to be concerned because these masks are designed to be tight fitting,” Lyn-Kew said.