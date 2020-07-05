Dillon, Frisco push to speed up marina openings

Dillon and Frisco officials aiming to work with public health officials to reclassify the marina in public health order.

DILLON, Colo. — Officials in Dillon and Frisco are wishing to open their respective marinas to the public as soon as possible in hopes of jumpstarting their economies for the summer and providing residents with some normalcy amid ongoing social-distancing efforts.

> VIDEO: Money may be too tight to fix trail damage after the pandemic rush

Dillon staff presented the town council with a COVID-19 financial contingency plan during a work session Tuesday evening, walking officials through a number of cost-saving measures to help weather expected shortfalls in revenue. Officials also discussed their strategies for getting the town’s major amenities open to the public, even if it means reduced capacities or other operational tweaks.