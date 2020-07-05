Dillon, Frisco push to speed up marina openings

DILLON, Colo. — Officials in Dillon and Frisco are wishing to open their respective marinas to the public as soon as possible in hopes of jumpstarting their economies for the summer and providing residents with some normalcy amid ongoing social-distancing efforts.
> VIDEO: Money may be too tight to fix trail damage after the pandemic rush
Dillon staff presented the town council with a COVID-19 financial contingency plan during a work session Tuesday evening, walking officials through a number of cost-saving measures to help weather expected shortfalls in revenue. Officials also discussed their strategies for getting the town’s major amenities open to the public, even if it means reduced capacities or other operational tweaks.
“We’re trying to be as aggressive as we possibly can with things like opening the marina and the amphitheater,” said Nathan Johnson, Dillon’s town manager. “Right now, the marina is labeled by the public health order as a high-risk area for COVID spreading … but we don’t feel like that is necessarily accurate. So we’ve partnered with the town of Frisco to work on a plan together that we are going to submit to public health to advocate for why it needs to be reclassified.”
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: COVID-19 Coronavirus