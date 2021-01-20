DMV warns of delays following COVID-19 shutdowns

The DMV has created a letter for customers to provide to law enforcement if they have expired plates or tags.

COLORADO, USA — "Significant delays" are expected for the issuance of vehicle titles, registrations, license plates and more due to COVID-19-related shutdowns or reduced operations, the Division of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday.

The agency is urging residents to utilize online services whenever possible, which are available at myDMV.Colorado.gov.

Dozens of online DMV services are available including license and ID card renewals, vehicle registration renewals, paying a traffic ticket, motor vehicle records, first-time vehicle registration and more.

However, it may still take extra time to actually receive the requested documents, which may result in vehicles being operated by the owner:

With an expired temporary registration permit

With an expired license plate not displaying a current year and/or month validation tab

Without a license plate affixed to this vehicle.

To address this, the DMV has created a letter that county clerks and recorders can issue to customers to provide to law enforcement explaining the situation.

Denver DMV locations reopened on Jan. 5 after being closed for in-person transactions since Nov. 23. Masks are required for all DMV customers and social distancing will be enforced.

To keep lobby areas at a safe capacity, DMV Title and Registration staff will serve customers in the order in which they arrive, except for seniors and people living with disabilities who will receive priority service. Customers will receive a number when they arrive and will be notified by DMV Title and Registration staff when it is safe to enter the lobby.