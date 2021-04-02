Documentary highlights how hard COVID hit Fort Collins' Hispanic communities

Fort Collins filmmakers interviewed 14 people and families about their struggles with COVID; advocates for the Hispanic community hope film inspires change.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Numbers and statistics can tell a story, but people will always tell it better. Knowing the pandemic has disproportionately affected communities of color, Betty Aragon-Mitotes knew there were stories to be told.

"I mean COVID has impacted everyone, but I felt like there is a community of folks, our immigrant brothers and sisters, that are really feeling the impact and I wanted to shine a light on that," said Aragon-Mitotes.

Last summer, Aragon-Mitotes teamed up with Fort Collins filmmaker Shari Due, to produce "2020 Hispanic Community Voices: The Impact of COVID-19." The film features 14 people and families, all struggling to make ends meet.

"People who are struggling themselves are giving money and food to the people in their community who don't have it and that's really impressive," said Due.

Aragon-Mitotes said making the film was difficult, but hopes it inspires policy makers to make change.

"I want policy makers to sit up and take notice, please. We need to make changes for all people, especially for folks in the immigrant community. They have the right to have that stimulus money," said Aragon-Mitotes.

Some of the people featured in the film are undocumented and share their struggle to get government help.

"It kind of broke my heart because I'm editing this for three months and I'm seeing these stories over and over and it never stops moving me," said Due.

Advocates for the Hispanic community hope the documentary also inspires people to support these struggling families. Aragon-Mitotes says nonprofits such as ISAAC of Northern Colorado, The Latino Foundation, and Mujeres de Colores all help support families who are facing hardships during the pandemic.