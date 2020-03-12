DoorDash adds $2 to Denver restaurant orders

After Denver imposed a bill to limit fees from third-party apps on restaurants, DoorDash shifts to the bill to customers.

DENVER — People ordering from Denver restaurants using the DoorDash app can expect to see a $2 fee added to their bill to counteract COVID-19 regulations, a DoorDash spokesperson said.

DoorDash said they decided this after the city council voted to limit how much third-party sites can charge restaurants during the pandemic in October.

"In select cities where lawmakers have imposed price regulations that limit our ability to work with restaurant partners, DoorDash is considering various measures necessary to offset their unintended consequences," said a DoorDash spokesperson.

These measures are to offset "unintended consequences," a DoorDash spokesperson said; sometimes, that means charging customers an extra fee.

"So that we can continue to offer them convenient delivery while ensuring that Dashers are active and earning and that merchants can access the services to help drive volume as dine-in remains limited," said a DoorDash spokesperson.

"Most customers aren't aware that they are paying a fee and tipping the driver and that the restaurant is also paying a fee. A lot of small restaurants will owe as much as 20, 30 or even 35% on every order, and that is in addition to the customer paying a fee," said Denver City Councilwoman Kendra Black.

Before the city council passed the bill, restaurants reported that fees from third-party apps were so high, they lost money on the service.