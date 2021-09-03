DougCo wants all COVID-19 restrictions lifted 'without delay'

The commissioners will vote on a resolution Tuesday to ask the state to allow the county to fully reopen "without delay."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is set to vote Tuesday afternoon on a resolution which asks the state to allow the county to lift all COVID-19 restrictions and fully reopen as numbers trend downward and more people are vaccinated.

It petitions the state to "immediately adopt a plan" that will allow the economy of the State and Douglas County to reopen so the public is "fully aware of when and how normal activity can occur" without government restrictions.

>The video above is about an update the state's COVID-19 dial

They reason that due to the "drastic decreasing numbers" in the COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates there is "no longer a need" to impose measures that restrict the economy.

It notes that the hospital systems and public have "responded heroically" and says as of March 3 only about 340 people were currently hospitalized due to the virus which is well below the peak of 2,000 in early December.

The county lost an estimated $373 million between the 4th quarter of 2019 and the 3rd quarter of 2020, according to the resolution. It also says there's no guarantee that job or income losses related to the pandemic will "ever be fully restored."

The commissioners caution and acknowledge in their resolution that they do not have the authority to allow reopening with "potentially severe repercussions" from other entities such as the state or county health department.