Dougco plans to stay with TCHD through at least 2022

Calls to leave the health department started in March after health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic went into effect.

DENVER — Douglas County and the Tri-County Health Department (TCHD) will stay together.

The county’s attorney on Tuesday announced plans to remain under the umbrella of TCHD through 2022, at least, while officials there “collectively continue to examine our partnership.”

Some Republicans initiated the call to leave the department when public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic first went into effect in March, though it was July when county commissioners shared plans to withdraw.

At that time, commissioners expressed that they wanted a policy that is more appropriate for Douglas County and that they trust citizens to do what is best for them.

Tri-County has recently agreed to let Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties have more individual say in public health orders. A policy that went into effect on Friday declares that TCHD will provide elected officials in the health department's jurisdiction with information and data about the need for any public health orders. The procedure allows the opportunity for feedback and opt-out options.

In Tuesday’s letter, Dougco said it appreciates the effort to seek a mutual resolution for TCHD’s three constituent counties.

“As a result of those efforts, TCHD Board of Health recently adopted a policy that will increase the role of individual counties regarding public health orders, as they are being developed and before they are issued,” the letter from attorney Lance Ingalls said.