Douglas County deputy dies after contracting COVID-19 while on duty

Detective Joe Pollack's death is considered in the line of duty, according to the sheriff's office.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A detective with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office died early Thursday morning after contracting COVID-19, according to a post from the sheriff's office.

The post says Joe Pollack contracted the virus while on duty and says his passing will be considered as line of duty death.

Pollack had spent 20 years with the New York Police Department (NYPD) where he retired as a sergeant. He then spent 19 years with DCSO, assigned to the Special Investigations Unit.

The video above is about the omicron variant.

He is survived by his wife and three children, according to the sheriff's office. Other members of law enforcement came out to Littleton Adventist Hospital Thursday morning for a procession in honor of Pollack, according to a tweet from DCSO.

So blessed to have our #Blue family take our brother home. Thank you to all those who came out to honor Joe during this procession. #RIPJoe #Blue4Ever https://t.co/HGT6vOQdBV pic.twitter.com/qYZ8A3iGaQ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 9, 2021

Four other law enforcement officers in Colorado have died from COVID-19 in 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial page. They include two Denver Sheriff's Department deputies, a Windsor Police officer and a deputy with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office.

