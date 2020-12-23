Some Douglas County businesses can reopen indoor dining after state approves 5-Star variance

Douglas County is the first in the metro area to receive approval for the 5 Star Variance Program, which allows certain businesses to immediately reopen indoors.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County has become the first in the Denver metro area to receive state approval for the 5 Star Variance Program, which means numerous businesses now have the go-ahead to serve patrons indoors.

The county said 18 restaurants, 14 gyms and one indoor event venue are now clear to reopen indoors immediately at 25% of their capacity.

More than 100 other businesses are currently undergoing an approval process to also reopen indoors under the program, Douglas County said.

The 5 Star program allows counties experiencing COVID-19 conditions to allow businesses to reopen at lower levels on the dial as long as they follow precautions to avoid spreading the virus.

The program can be suspended if virus rates increase or ICUs near capacity, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The 5 Star program is aimed at heading off the economic impact of COVID-19 restrictions, which have caused detrimental revenue loss for businesses like restaurants and gyms.

Under the level red restrictions that many front range counties are under, indoor dining is barred at restaurants, who have had to rely on takeout, delivery and outdoor seating.

Mesa County was the first to receive a 5 Star variance, and the program has since been implemented statewide. Summit County is also been among the first to approve some indoor dining under the program.